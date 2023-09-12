USD/MXN Price Analysis: Flirts with 100-day SMA support, below 38.2% Fibo. level

- USD/MXN stalls its retracement slide from a multi-month top near the 100-day SMA support.
- Positive oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
- Strength back above the 38.2% Fibo. level will set the stage for a further appreciating move.
The USD/MXN pair finds some support near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the 17.25 region, and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from over a three-month peak touched last week. Spot prices, however, struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remain below the 17.30 level through the Asian session.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break and acceptance below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from the August monthly swing low favours bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart –though have been easing from higher levels – are still holding in the positive territory. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
A convincing break below the 100-day SMA, however, might prompt some technical selling and expose the 50% Fibo. level, around the 17.20 level. The subsequent fall has the potential to drag the USD/MXN pair towards the 17.10 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively could make spot prices vulnerable to extend the decline further below the 17.00 mark.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 17.35 region, is likely to cap the immediate upside, above which the USD/MXN pair could climb to the 17.45-17.50 hurdle, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. This is followed by the multi-month top, around the 17.70 zone, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for the resumption of the recent strong appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
USD/MXN daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2819
|Today Daily Change
|0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|17.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0924
|Daily SMA50
|17.0123
|Daily SMA100
|17.2702
|Daily SMA200
|18.0075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5959
|Previous Daily Low
|17.2722
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.7047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.8135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
