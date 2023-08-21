USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bears have the upper hand below 200-hour SMA

- USD/MXN is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band on the first day of a new week.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for intraday losses.
- Attempted recovery towards the 200-hour SMA could get sold into and remain capped.
The USD/MXN pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow band, around the 17.0500 area through the Asian session. The technical setup, meanwhile, seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Friday's breakdown below the 17.0800-17.0850 confluence, comprising the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and an ascending trend line extending from the August 10 swing low, validates the negative outlook for the USD/MXN pair. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have again started gaining negative traction and support prospects for some meaningful intraday downfall. That said, neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to find some support near Friday's low, around the 17.0165 region ahead of the 17.0000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will reaffirm the bearish bias and drag the USD/MXN pair towards the 16.8200-16.7995 area en route to the next relevant support near the 16.7030-16.7025 region and the YTD trough, around the 16.6260-16.6255 zone touched in July.
On the flip side, the 200-hour SMA, currently pegged near the 17.0800 level, might now act as an immediate barrier ahead of the ascending trend-line support breakpoint, near the 17.1100 region. This is followed by the 17.1610-17.1615 supply zone and the 17.1900 barrier, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering could lift the USD/MXN towards the 17.2835 zone en route to the monthly peak, around the 17.4260 region. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for some meaningful appreciating move in the near term.
USD/MXN 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0452
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0118
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|17.057
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0056
|Daily SMA50
|17.0284
|Daily SMA100
|17.4305
|Daily SMA200
|18.1906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1366
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0167
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2094
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9663
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0625
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1235
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2434
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.