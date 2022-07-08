USD/JPY: Yen catches a fresh bid as ex-Japan PM Abe shot

The Japanese yen is catching a safe-haven bid following news that former Prime Minister Abe was shot in the chest, now being taken to a hospital.
USD/JPY dropped nearly 50 pips on the above news, now trading at 135.78, losing 0.16% on the day. Before the news hit the wires, the currency pair was trading just above 136.00.
Various Japanese media outlets are covering this unfortunate incident, noting that Abe collapsed during a stump speech in Nara and was bleeding after he was shot.
Additional takeaways
Gunshot-like sound heard when Japan ex-PM Abe collapsed.
Former PM Abe shot in breast and hospitalised, attacker in custody.
Could hear two consecutive bangs during former PM Abe’s speech.
Former PM Abe seems unconscious according to LDP members.
Saw former PM Abe taken to hospital, was on ground before taken to hospital.
Former PM Abe bleeding from his neck and unconscious.
Former PM Abe in cardio-respiratory arrest.
Former PM Abe shot from behind with shotgun.
USD/JPY: 15-minutes chart
USD/JPY: Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.60
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.3
|Daily SMA50
|131.86
|Daily SMA100
|126.54
|Daily SMA200
|120.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.22
|Previous Daily Low
|135.55
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.96
