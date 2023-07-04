USD/JPY trades with a mild negative bias around mid-144.00s, downside seems cushioned

- USD/JPY continues with its struggle to make it through 145.00 and edges lower on Tuesday.
- Intervention fears hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and exert pressure on the pair.
- The downside remains limited amid the BoJ-Fed policy divergence and ahead of key US data.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move back closer to the 145.00 psychological mark and edges lower during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 144.50 area, down 0.10% for the day, though remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since November 2022 touched last Friday.
The recent jawboning by Japanese authorities fueled speculations about a potential intervention in the currency markets, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor that continues to act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned last week that the government will take appropriate steps should the Japanese Yen (JPY) weaken excessively. Adding to this, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) had said that it must closely watch the impact exchange-rate moves could have on the economy.
That said, expectations that the BoJ will stick to its ultra-ease monetary policy stance keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the JPY and lend some support to the USD/JPY pair. Against the backdrop of a view that inflation will slow later this year, the BoJ pledged to patiently sustain stimulus and focus on supporting a fragile economic recovery. Furthermore, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda had ruled out the possibility of any change in ultra-loose policy settings and signalled no immediate plans to alter the yield curve control measures.
This marks a big divergence in comparison to a more hawkish outlook by other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed), and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the Fed signalled in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. The outlook was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's last week, though the US Dollar (USD), so far, has been struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the wake of softer US macro data.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the annual PCE Price Index decelerated to 3.8% in May from the 4.3% previous and the core gauge ticked down to 4.6% from 4.7% in April. Furthermore, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest level since May 2020 and came in at 46.0 for June. This marks the eighth straight month of contraction and adds to worries about a global economic downturn, which could benefits the JPY's safe-haven status and cap the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important releases from the US, including the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path. Apart from this, the closely-watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP on Friday - will play a key rolse in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|144.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.91
|Daily SMA50
|139.01
|Daily SMA100
|136.4
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.91
|Previous Daily Low
|143.99
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD further recovery hinges of 0.6700 breakout and RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD aptly portrays the pre-event anxiety around the 0.6680-70 region as markets await the all-important Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday. Pre-RBA anxiety also restricts immediate Aussie pair moves amid indecision about no rate hike versus 0.25% rate increase.
EUR/USD floats above 1.0870-65 support confluence as softer US data prods hawkish Fed bias
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0915-20 amid a sluggish start to Tuesday’s trading day, following a mildly positive performance on Monday. The softer US Dollar, as well as hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker, favored the Euro pair buyers the previous day.
Gold looks set to prod $1,945 hurdle on softer US Dollar
Gold remains sidelined after refreshing one-week high, approaching short-term key resistance after three-day uptrend. Bulls benefit from softer US Dollar as downbeat United States data fails to back hawkish Federal Reserve bias.
Shiba Inu price rises 10% as Shibarium ecosystem holders near 1.5 million
Shiba Inu price has sustained the bullish streak that began mid-June, rising above a crucial support level with an inclination toward a continued northbound move. The meme coin has shown significant resilience, overcoming selling pressure from 94 billion SHIB tokens sold in the Poly Network hack.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: A close call, with AUD/USD vulnerable Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, July 4 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged; however it is expected to be a close call and some analysts look for another 25 basis points rate hike.