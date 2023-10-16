USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-149.00s

- USD/JPY edges higher during the Asian session, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- Intervention fears cap the upside for the pair on the back of subdued USD demand.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook continues to act as a tailwind and lend support.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying near the 149.35-149.30 area during the Asian session on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains below a one-and-half-week high touched on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on its post-US CPI gains registered over the past two trading days and kicks off the new week on a subdued note, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials signalled that the US central bank could forgo a rate hike in November as a run-up in bond yields that has tightened financial conditions. This, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and acting as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, speculations that Japan will intervene in the FX market to combat a sustained depreciation in the Japanese Yen (JPY) further contribute to keeping a lid on the major. That said, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), along with a positive tone around the US equity futures, is seen undermining the safe-haven JPY and lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the Japanese central bank retains its view that inflation is transient and has no plans to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.
In contrast, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more Fed rate hike by the end of this year. The bets were lifted following the release of the US CPI report last week, which showed that inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% target and supported prospects for further policy tightening. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, any downtick might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with the Fedspeaks and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair later during the early North American session. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|149.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.88
|Daily SMA50
|147.18
|Daily SMA100
|144.23
|Daily SMA200
|138.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.83
|Previous Daily Low
|149.45
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
