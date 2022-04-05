- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday, though the uptick lacked follow-through.
- The widening US-Japanese bond yield differential continued acting as a tailwind for the pair.
- The Ukraine crisis extended support to the safe-haven JPY and capped any meaningful gains.
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price move and remained confined in a range around the 122.80 region through the early North American session.
Following an intraday dip to the 122.35 area, the USD/JPY pair attracted some buying on Tuesday, though struggled to capitalize on the move or make it through the 123.00 round-figure mark. The widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for spot prices. That said, the uncertainty over Ukraine drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the major.
The Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank will offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs if the rise in long-term interest rates is rapid. Conversely, expectations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, to a larger extent, helped offset a softer tone surrounding the US dollar and continued lending support to the USD/JPY pair.
The upside, however, remained capped amid fading hopes of diplomacy in Ukraine. Investors remain worried about the prospect of more Western sanctions on Russia over its alleged war crimes in Ukraine. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which benefitted traditional safe-haven assets, including the JPY. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC minutes, due for release on Wednesday.
It is worth recalling that the markets expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 100 bps over the next two meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation. Hence, the minutes will be looked upon for fresh clues about the Fed's policy outlook, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga would allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|122.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.96
|Daily SMA50
|117.07
|Daily SMA100
|115.7
|Daily SMA200
|113.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.96
|Previous Daily Low
|122.26
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend slide to multi-week lows below 1.0950
EUR/USD has been having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. Supported by the upbeat ISM Services PMI data and hawkish Fed commentary, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals and dragged the pair to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950.
GBP/USD retreats after rising above 1.3150
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session on Tuesday and advanced to a daily high above 1.3160. With the dollar holding its ground on the back of the upbeat ISM Services PMI report, however, the pair erased the majority of its daily gains.
Gold turns south following a jump above $1,940
Gold has lost its traction after having touched a fresh five-day high above $1,940 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day on hawkish Fed commentary, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Shiba Inu price climbs higher as the community burns 180 million SHIB overnight
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the circulating supply of the Dogecoin-killer shrinks. The community has burned another 179 million SHIB tokens overnight, pulling them out of the supply.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Nasdaq and Twitter lead gains but market breadth is poor
The Nasdaq was the star performer on Monday as it powered ahead by over 2% on the back of a mega tech rally. The market breadth was poor with about half of the S&P 500 stocks failing to close higher.