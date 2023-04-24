USD/JPY sticks to modest intraday gains just below mid-134.00s, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY kicks off the new week on a positive note in reaction to dovish remarks by BoJ’s Ueda.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence weighs on the JPY and remains supportive of the intraday gains.
- Sliding US bond yields acts as a headwind for the USD and keeps a lid on any meaningful upside.
The USD/JPY pair builds on Friday's bounce from the vicinity of mid-133.00s and gains some follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and currently trades around the 134.30 region, just a few pips below the daily top.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens in reaction to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Kazuo Ueda's dovish remarks on Monday, saying that the central bank must maintain monetary easing as trend inflation is still below 2%. Ueda added that inflation forecasts must be quite strong and close to 2% in the coming year to consider tweaking yield curve control. In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to continue raising interest rates to curb stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and is seen lending some support to the USD/JPY pair.
In fact, the markets have fully priced in a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in May and the Fed funds future points to a small chance of another rate hike in June. The bets were lifted by the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials. Adding to this, the incoming US macro data suggested that the world's largest economy remained resilient and supports prospects for further tightening by the Fed. That said, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and caps the USD/JPY pair amid a weaker risk tone.
Worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs temper investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, could drive some haven flows towards the JPY and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|134.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.93
|Daily SMA50
|133.74
|Daily SMA100
|133
|Daily SMA200
|137.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.49
|Previous Daily Low
|133.55
|Previous Weekly High
|135.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.55
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.1050 area as DXY hits one-week lows Premium
EUR/USD rose further during the American session to the 1.1050 area, amid a weaker US Dollar. The pair is headed toward the highest close in a year, ahead of this week's high-tier data releases and before the Fed and ECB meetings in May.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD printed one-week highs above 1.2480 on American hours, boosted by US Dollar weakness. The Greenback lost ground amid a rebound in equity prices on Wall Street and on the back of lower US yields. The pair is looking a the relevant 1.2500 area.
Gold: Bulls side-lined ahead of US GDP figures Premium
Spot Gold consolidates at around $1,986 a troy ounce, barely up for the day. Financial markets started the week with a cautious stance, although with the safe-haven US Dollar still out of investors' radar amid recession-related concerns.
Ripple price underpinned as bulls target jump back above $0.50 as short-term target
Ripple (XRP) price has bulls gearing up on Monday to outweigh the bears in the current price action.
Debt ceiling update: X marks the spot
In mid-January, we published a report on the outlook for the U.S. federal government's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling. Since then, the U.S. economy has evolved tumultuously.