USD/JPY stands tall near multi-week high, trades below 143.00 ahead of US macro data

- USD/JPY scales higher for the third successive day and climbs to a three-week high.
- The BoJ’s dovish outlook and unscheduled bond-buying operation weigh on the JPY.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike boost the USD and remain supportive of the move.
The USD/JPY pair builds on last week's solid bounce from the 138.00 neighbourhood and climbs to over a three-week high on Tuesday, summing to a rally of around 475 pips over the past three trading days. Spot prices stick to the modest intraday gains through the early European session and currently trade around the 142.70 region, up nearly 0.30% for the day.
Despite the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) steps last week to tweak its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy, the dovish outlook continues to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY). In fact, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to maintain monetary support and said that the central bank won't hesitate to ease policy further. Ueda added that more time was needed to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target. Furthermore, the Japanese central bank announced an unscheduled debt-buying operation on Monday to help contain rising local government bond yields. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, is seen weighing on the safe-haven JPY and acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Investors continue to cheer the latest optimism over more stimulus measures from China, which, to a larger extent, overshadows the incoming weaker data and remains supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment across the global equity markets. Apart from this, some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying provides an additional lift to the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to its highest level since July 10 in the wake of expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The bets were lifted by the upbeat US GDP report released last week, which pointed to an extremely resilient economy.
Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. This, in turn, is seen pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher and lending support to the Greenback. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. This might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the USD./JPY pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|142.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.85
|Daily SMA50
|141.04
|Daily SMA100
|137.51
|Daily SMA200
|136.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.7
|Previous Daily Low
|140.69
|Previous Weekly High
|141.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.07
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
