USD/JPY stalls intraday positive move near 200 DMA, still well bid above mid-136.00s

- USD/JPY climbs to its highest level since March 10, albeit struggles to break through the 200 DMA.
- The BoJ’s dovish outlook weighs heavily on the JPY and acts as a tailwind amid a modest USD strength.
- Investors now look to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The USD/JPY pair builds on Friday's blowout rally and gains strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since March 10, though pauses near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) resistance just ahead of the 137.00 mark. The pair, however, maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and is currently placed just above mid-136.00s, still up around 0.25% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to be weighed down by the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish outlook, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the Japanese central bank on Friday left its ultra-loose monetary policy settings unchanged and also made no tweaks to its yield curve control (YCC) by a unanimous vote. Adding to this, the new BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the risk from tightening too hastily is larger than monetary policy falling behind the curve and added that it will be appropriate to continue monetary easing to achieve the 2% inflation target.
Apart from this, data released earlier this Monday showed that factory activity in Japan - the world's third-biggest economy - contracted for the sixth straight month in April, which, in turn, exerts additional downward pressure on the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, edges higher for the third successive day amid the prospects of the Federal Reserve (Fed) raising interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. The markets, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will then hold rates steady for the rest of the year. This holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and caps the pair.
Furthermore, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs could lend some support to the safe-haven JPY and contribute to keeping a lid on the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. In fact, the Advance USD GDP report released last week showed that growth in the world's largest economy slowed more than expected in the first quarter. Moreover, the official Chinese Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.2 in April from 51.9 in March and further fueled recession fears. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due later during the early North American session.
Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. The focus, meanwhile, will remain glued to the outcome of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday and the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|136.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.49
|Daily SMA50
|133.83
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.35
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.01
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1000 amid renewed USD strength
EUR/USD has started the new week under modest bearish pressure and retreated below 1.1000 during the European trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair ahead of the ISM's Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD extends correction, closes in on 1.2500
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2550 during the European trading hours on Monday after having touched its highest in nearly 10 months on Friday. The renewed USD strength ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI report seems to be forcing the pair to stretch lower.
Gold falls below $1,980 as US yields rebound
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below $1,980 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.5% and gains more than 1% on the day ahead of key US data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.