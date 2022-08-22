- USD/JPY struggles to preserve modest intraday gains to a one-month high touched on Monday.
- Recession fears, sliding US bond yields offer support to the safe-haven JPY and act as a headwind.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and should limit any meaningful slide.
The USD/JPY pair gains traction for the fifth straight day - also marking the seventh day of a positive move in the previous eight - and climbs to a one-month high on Monday. The momentum, however, falters just ahead of the 137.50 area, forcing spot prices to surrender a major part of intraday gains and retreat below the 137.00 mark during the early European session.
Investors remain concerned about a global economic downturn, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, offers some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The flight to safety led to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields, narrowing the US-Japan rate differential and further benefitting the JPY. That said, sustained US dollar buying continues to lend some support to the major.
Apart from this, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair. It is worth mentioning that the BoJ has repeatedly said that it would retain its ultra-easy policy settings. In contrast, the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials reaffirmed market expectations that the US central bank would continue to tighten its monetary policy to tame inflation.
That said, market participants remain divided over the size of the next Fed rate hike in September. Hence, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be looked upon for clues about the central bank's policy outlook. Apart from this, investors would take cues from this week's important US macro releases, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics. This would help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/USD pair.
In the meantime, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move on the sidelines amid absent relevant US economic data on Monday. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders, suggesting that any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|136.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.46
|Daily SMA50
|135.48
|Daily SMA100
|131.98
|Daily SMA200
|123.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.23
|Previous Daily Low
|135.72
|Previous Weekly High
|137.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.56
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
