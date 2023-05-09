USD/JPY remains depressed around 135.00 mark, modest USD strength limits losses

- USD/JPY edges lower on Tuesday in reaction to BoJ Governor Ueda’s hawkish remarks.
- A modest USD strength lends some support to the major and helps limit the downside.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair retreats from a four-day high, around the 135.30-135.35 region touched earlier this Tuesday and extends its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session. Spot prices, however, rebound a few pips and now trade with only mild intraday losses, just below the 135.00 psychological mark.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) gets a minor lift in reaction to hawkish-sounding remarks by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Speaking in parliament, Ueda said Japan's economy was picking up and inflation expectations remain at high levels. He added that the central bank will end its yield curve control policy and then start shrinking its balance sheet, once prospects heighten for inflation to sustainably hit its 2% target.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, continues to draw support from the overnight rally in the US Treasury bond yields, led by easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis. In fact, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) showed on Monday that tightening credit conditions was due to the aggressive rate hikes rather than severe banking sector stress. This holds back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair and helps limit losses.
The upside for the USD, meanwhile, seems limited in the wake of a less hawkish stance adopted by the Fed. In fact, the US central bank last week outlined a more stringent, data-driven approach to raising rates further, opening the door for an imminent pause in its year-long rate-hiking cycle. Moreover, the markets have been pricing in potential rate cuts during the second half of this year. This might continue to act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
The latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday, will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Fed's next policy move. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair. Heading into the key data risk, the buck remains at the mercy of the US bond yields in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US and ahead of a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|135.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.49
|Daily SMA50
|133.86
|Daily SMA100
|132.82
|Daily SMA200
|137.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.3
|Previous Daily Low
|134.64
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
