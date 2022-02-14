USD/JPY recovers to near 115.50, with horizontal trendline resistance back in sight

- USD/JPY bounces to around 115.50 after defending 115.00.
- Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks continue to remain a threat.
- Downside appears cushioned amid a bunch of healthy support levels.
USD/JPY is consolidating Friday’s sell-off around mid-115.00s, trying to find the conviction to extend the recovery momentum.
Even though the risk sentiment has somewhat recovered, worries over a potential Russia-Ukraine war persist, which keeps any renewed upside in the US Treasury yields limited. This, in turn, could stem USD/JPY’s rebound.
Bulls may also find comfort from an increasing case for rising global rates, as inflation soar worldwide. The January Fed meeting’s minutes are likely to ramp up expectations for aggressive tightening by the world’s most powerful central bank.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) successfully defended its key bond yield target on Monday, as attention turns towards the Japanese growth numbers due on Tuesday.
In the meantime, the speech from St. Louis President James Bullard will be closely eyed for fresh hints on the Fed’s rate hike plans.
USD/JPY: Technical outlook
USD/JPY’s daily chart shows that the price found buyers well above the bullish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 114.79.
Also, bulls remain hopeful as the spot managed to defend the 115.00 level, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hold above the midline.
On the upside, daily closing above 116.00 is needed to retest Friday’s high of 116.17, above which the critical horizontal trendline resistance at 116.34 will come into play.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|115.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.82
|Daily SMA50
|114.61
|Daily SMA100
|114
|Daily SMA200
|111.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.18
|Previous Daily Low
|115.02
|Previous Weekly High
|116.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.91
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350, Fedspeak, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD is treading treads water around 1.1350, consolidating Friday's sell-off. Risk appetite improves after Ukraine requests a meeting with Russia. Fed’s Bullard, ECB’s Lagarde awaited ahead of the FOMC Minutes due later this week.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3500 on Brexit and Ukraine risks
GBP/USD is grinding lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar holds the recent gains amid stabilizing Treasury yields. Brexit fears stay on the table over NI deadlock. The Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks remain in the spotlight.
Gold retreats from three-month top as Russia-linked fears ebb
Gold prices consolidate the biggest daily gains in a month amid mixed clues. Easing bets on 0.50% Fed-rate-hike in March, Ukraine’s request for meeting with Russia trigger pullback moves. Light calendar, rebound in Yields add to the short-term bearish bias.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price has been on a downswing for the past month and has revisited a crucial support level twice in this range. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a steep correction to levels last seen a year ago. Cardano price set up a higher high at $1.64.
Plenty of scary news signifying...nothing?
Thinking back over the last 30 years, it's hard to recall a single instance when traders ultimately lost money diving into stocks on 'bad' news. There was a hot mess of it on Friday, when shares plummeted to presumptive bargain levels on reports that Putin is about to invade Ukraine.