USD/JPY recovers intraday losses amid modest USD strength, remains below mid-131.00s

- USD/JPY bounces off a daily low amid a modest USD uptick, albeit lacks any follow-through buying.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause keep a lid on the buck and act as a headwind for the pair.
- The narrowing of the US-Japan rate-differential benefits the JPY and contributes to capping the upside.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying near the 130.80-130.75 region on Thursday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session. The pair, for now, seems to have stalled this week's rejection slide from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), though seems to struggle to capitalize on the momentum beyond mid-131.00s.
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher for the second successive day and looks to build on the overnight modest recovery from over a two-month low, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, signs of stability in the equity markets undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and lend additional support to the major. That said, rising bets for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hiking cycle hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the pair.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed is nearly done with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes. In fact, the current market pricing indicates an even chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the May policy meeting and the possibility of rate cuts by year-end. The bets were reaffirmed by the disappointing release of the US ADP report on Wednesday, showing that private-sector employers added 145K jobs in March as compared to the 200K anticipated. The data suggested that the Fed's efforts to cool the labor market could be having some impact.
This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near their lowest level in seven months. This results in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential, which drives some flows towards the JPY and contributes to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the release of the closely-watched US jobs data, or the NFP report on Friday. In the meantime, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims might provide some impetus later during the early North American session on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|131.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.52
|Daily SMA50
|133.05
|Daily SMA100
|133.64
|Daily SMA200
|137.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.85
|Previous Daily Low
|130.63
|Previous Weekly High
|133.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
