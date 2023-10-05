USD/JPY recovers a few pips from daily low, finds some support near 148.00 mark

- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Thursday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- A combination of factors boosts the JPY and exerts pressure on the major.
- Reduced bets for more Fed rate hikes drag the USD away from the YTD top.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following the previous day's modest uptick and drops closer to the 148.00 mark during the Asian session on Thursday. This marks the second day of a negative move in the previous three, though spot prices manage to recover a few pips in the last hour and hold above the lowest level since September 14 touched on Tuesday.
The market is attributing the fall in the USD/JPY pair to Gotobi, which refers to the practice in Japan of making certain payments on specific days of the month that end in a "5" or "0" (like the 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, and 30th). Furthermore, speculation that Japanese authorities may have intervened in the FX market, especially after the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened below the 150.00 psychological mark against its American counterpart earlier this week, prompt some long-unwinding.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, extends the overnight pullback from a nearly 11-month top touched on Tuesday and turns out to be another factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The disappointing release of the US ADP report on Wednesday, along with a moderation in the US services sector, gives the Federal Reserve (Fed) some incentive to stop raising interest rates. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and undermines the USD.
That said, the recent comments by several Fed officials backed the case for further policy tightening to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Moreover, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of at least one more lift-off by the end of this year and seem convinced that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. This should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback, which, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report on Friday. In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|149.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.28
|Daily SMA50
|146.18
|Daily SMA100
|143.53
|Daily SMA200
|138.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.32
|Previous Daily Low
|148.74
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.25
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery gains toward 0.6400 on upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD has recaptured 0.6350, building on the previous recovery in the Asian session on Thursday. The extended US Dollar correction combined with a positive risk sentiment is aiding the upside. Upbeat Australian trade data also underpins the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY slides toward 148.00 as US Dollar corrects with yields
USD/JPY has come under intense selling pressure in Asian trading on Thursday, as it approaches the 148.00 mark. The pair is weighed down by the ongoing pullback in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, Japanese intervention risks also add to the weight on the pair.
Gold rebounds near $1,830 as US Dollar pulls back
Gold price is trading in the green for the first time in nine trading days early Thursday, as sellers take a breather after finding a floor near $1,815. A positive shift in risk sentiment on the back of multiple fundamental catalysts is saving the day for Gold price but the further recovery remains elusive.
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Yield relief
The proximate causes appear to be a wickedly timely 5 % slide in oil prices complimented by the below-expectations ISM non-manufacturing survey and ADP employment estimate underscoring a well-defined post-pandemic trend: good news is bad news.