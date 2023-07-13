USD/JPY rebounds from 138.00/nearly two-month low, upside potential seems limited

- USD/JPY attracts some buying on Thursday and stalls its recent pullback from the YTD peak.
- A positive risk tone undermines the JPY and prompts short-covering amid oversold conditions.
- Bearish USD might cap any meaningful recovery amid expectations for a shift in BoJ's stance.
The USD/JPY pair stages a modest bounce from the 138.00 neighbourhood, or a nearly two-month low touched during the Asian session on Thursday and hits a fresh daily high in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade around the 138.60 region, up less than 0.10% for the day, and for now, seem to have stalled the recent sharp retracement slide from the YTD peak touched on June 30.
The prevalent risk-on environment - as depicted by an extended rally in the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). This, along with oversold conditions on hourly charts, prompts some intraday short-covering around the USD/JPY pair, especially after a steep decline of around 700 pips witnessed over the past two weeks or so from levels just above the 145.00 psychological mark. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive on the back of the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near its lowest level since April 2022 as investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates only one more time this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the US CPI report on Wednesday, showing that consumer prices moderated further in June. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which should continue to weigh on the USD and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will adjust its ultra-loose policy settings as soon as this month could lend support to the JPY and contribute to capping gains for the USD/JPY pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders and makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|138.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.79
|Daily SMA50
|139.99
|Daily SMA100
|136.96
|Daily SMA200
|137.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.39
|Previous Daily Low
|138.16
|Previous Weekly High
|144.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.07
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated
AUD/USD climbs to a three-week high and is supported by sustained selling around the USD. The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck. A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading on the front foot, teasing a fresh 2023 top near 1.1150 in the early Asian session amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair reached its highest level since March 2022 after breaking convincingly above the 1.1100 mark on Wednesday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery
Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders.
US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI
There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.