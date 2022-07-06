- USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday, though the downtick lacked follow-through selling.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence undermined the JPY and acted as a tailwind for the major.
- Traders also seemed reluctant and wait for the FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair extended the previous day's modest pullback from a multi-day high, around the 136.35 region and witnessed some selling on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, managed to find support near the 135.00 psychological mark and quickly recovered a few pips from the daily low touched in the last hour.
The recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields resulted in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential, which, in turn, offered some support to the Japanese yen. On the other hand, the US dollar was seen consolidating the overnight blowout rally to a fresh two-decade high. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, though a combination of factors helped limit any deeper corrective pullback.
Signs of stability in the equity markets capped any meaningful gains for the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the BoJ has repeatedly signalled that it would stick to its ultra-accommodative policy and pledged to keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels.
In contrast, Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reaffirmed bets for more aggressive rate hikes and said that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the FOMC meeting minutes, due later this Wednesday. Investors will closely scrutinize the minutes for fresh clues about the Fed's policy tightening path, which, in turn, should provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, traders might prefer to wait on the sidelines and refrain from placing aggressive bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|135.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.13
|Daily SMA50
|131.61
|Daily SMA100
|126.12
|Daily SMA200
|120.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.36
|Previous Daily Low
|135.52
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds buyers near 1.0240 amid risk-recovery
EUR/USD is bouncing back above 1.0250, as investors take a pause after Tuesday's brutal sell-off. European equities rebound in early dealings, lifting the market mood while the US dollar eases ahead of the US ISM, Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1950 despite UK political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering modestly from 28-month lows. UK’s three key diplomats resigned, destabilizing PM Johnson's government. Brexit and recession risks lurk keeping the upside elusive. The US dollar eases ahead of the Fed Minutes.
Gold renews yearly low on the way to $1,750, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold Price remains pressured around seven-month low on recession fears. Hawkish Fed bets, China-linked concerns exert additional downside pressure on XAU/USD.
Can this multi-year textbook pattern predict the bottom for Ethereum price?
Ethereum performance has been extremely important in this cycle, considering the major paradigm shift that the ETH blockchain has created.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!