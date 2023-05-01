USD/JPY Price Analysis: Surges past 137.00, with buyers eyeing a new YTD high around 138.00

- USD/JPY continues to portray the Yen’s weakness, following the BoJ’s decision to keep its loose monetary policy.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: The uptrend remains intact, above 137.00, with bulls eyeing 138.00.
The USD/JPY extends its gains in the New York session, rising above 137.00 on overall Japanese Yen (JPY) weakness after last week’s Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) decision to stick to its easy monetary policy. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 137.42 after hitting a daily low of 136.11.
USD/JPY Price Action
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY continues to trend up after last Friday’s price action witnessed more than 1.70% gains. As the pair edged higher, it broke several resistance levels, like the 20 and 100-day EMAs, each at 134.14 and 134.12, respectively. Additionally, the USD/JPY left behind the 200-day EMA at 133.79, cheered by buyers, who remain hopeful of lifting prices towards the last year’s high at 151.94.
If USD/JPY reclaims the November 30 cycle high at 138.17, that would expose the November 21 daily high at 142.25. A breach of the latter will expose the 145.00 figure.
Conversely, if USD/JPY drops below 137.00, it could pave the way for a downward correction. Once cleared, the USD/JPY following support would be the April 28 high at 136.56. Downside risks will emerge below the latter, and it might extend towards the April 19 swing high at 135.13, followed by the 20-day EMAat 134.14, closely followed by the 100-day EMA.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|136.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.49
|Daily SMA50
|133.83
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.35
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.01
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
