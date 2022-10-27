- USD/JPY seesawed in a wide range, though it remains unable to stay in the green, losing 0.15%.
- The daily chart keeps buyers in charge, though the USD/JPY might pull back before testing YTD highs.
- Short-term, the USD/JPY is neutral-downward biased, and once it clears the 200-EMA, it could fall below 144.00.
The USD/JPY stalled at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 146.90 and tumbled toward its daily low of 145.10 before recovering some ground. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY continued to trade in the red, at 146.12, down by 0.14% amidst a volatile session.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains neutral-to-upward biased, as shown by the daily chart, though the effect of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interventions has taken its toll on the major. Also, falling US Treasury bond yields are headwinds for the USD; therefore, further USD/JPY downside is expected.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY faces solid resistance at 146.90 and is struggling to extend its losses below the October 26 daily close at 146.37, which, if confirmed, would open the door for further losses. USD/JPY key support levels lie at the October 27 low of 145.10, followed by the 50-day EMA at 143.64, ahead of 140.00.
Short term, the USD/JPY four-hour chart suggests the pair is neutral-to-downward biased, unable to crack the 200-EMA at 145.61 on its first attempt in the Asian session. Worth noting that the USD/JPY tumbled to a fresh three-week low, so if the USD/JPY did not clear the last higher-high around 148.41, a re-test of the 200-EMA is on the cards.
Hence, the USD/JPY first support would be the S1 daily pivot at 145.56, followed by the 200-EMA at 145.61. Once that zone is cleared, the next support would be the S2 daily pivot point at 144.80, followed by 144.00, ahead of the S3 pivot level at 143.37.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.12
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|146.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.82
|Daily SMA50
|143.46
|Daily SMA100
|139.43
|Daily SMA200
|130.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.41
|Previous Daily Low
|146.22
|Previous Weekly High
|151.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
