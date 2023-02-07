USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets towards the 20-DMA, after Japanese authorities’ intervention

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The Japanese Yen gained traction, as shown by the USD/JPY sliding 1% toward 131.10s.
  • USD/JPY Price Analysis: On a pullback in the near-term, as bull’s eye, the 20-DMA

The USDJPY erased Monday’s gains and collapsed to the 131.00 area after hitting a week-high of 132.90. Intervention by Japanese authorities weakened the US Dollar (USD), giving way to a 140 pip drop. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY exchanges hand at 131.21, below its opening price by 1.08%.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY remains upward biased, even though it failed to crack Monday’s daily high and tumbled beneath the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 130.58. However, bulls stepped in around the latter, and the USD/JPY reclaimed the 131.00 figure, which could exacerbate a re-test of 132.00. Then, the USD/JPY next resistance would be the 50-day EMA at 132.84, ahead of the  200-day EMA at 133.85.

As an alternate scenario, the USD/JPY first support would be the 131.00 figure. Once broken, the 20-day EMA at 130.58 would be the following line of defense for USD/JPY bulls, followed by a move lower to the 130.00 psychological level.

Indicators portrayed a sideways scenario, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although remaining upward biased, about to turn bearish. Contrarily, the Rate of Change (RoC) suggests that buyers remain in control, albeit being outpaced by sellers on Monday.

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.22
Today Daily Change -1.40
Today Daily Change % -1.06
Today daily open 132.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.9
Daily SMA50 132.69
Daily SMA100 138.68
Daily SMA200 136.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 132.91
Previous Daily Low 131.18
Previous Weekly High 131.2
Previous Weekly Low 128.08
Previous Monthly High 134.78
Previous Monthly Low 127.22
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 133.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 135.01

 

 

