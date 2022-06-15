- USD/JPY corrected sharply from over a two-decade high touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Overbought RSI prompted some profit-taking ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
- The technical set-up still favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed a corrective pullback from a 24-year top touched earlier this Wednesday, though the downfall stalled near the 134.30 area. The pair quickly recovered a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading just above mid-134.00s, still down 0.70% for the day.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, turned out to be key factors that extended support to the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, perspective, the recent move up witnessed over the past one week or so has been along an upward-sloping trend channel and favours bullish traders. That said, the overbought RSI (14) on the daily chart prompted some profit-taking ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
Nevertheless, the set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying and warrants some caution before positioning for deeper losses. That said, some follow-through selling might still drag the USD/JPY pair towards testing the trend-channel support, currently near the 134.00-133.90 area.
A convincing break below would suggest that the USD/JPY pair has formed a near-term top and prompt aggressive long-unwinding trade.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 135.10-135.15 region ahead of a multi-year high, around the 135.55-135.60 area. The latter coincides with the top boundary of the aforementioned trend channel, which if cleared decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair might then aim to reclaim the 136.00 round-figure mark and prolong the upward trajectory towards the next relevant hurdle near the mid-136.00s.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|135.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.24
|Daily SMA50
|128.95
|Daily SMA100
|123.11
|Daily SMA200
|118.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.48
|Previous Daily Low
|133.87
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.61
