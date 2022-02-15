- The USD/JPY buyers need a daily close above 115.60 to cement an attack towards the YTD high at 116.35.
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook: It is upward biased, confirmed by DMAs and RSI in bullish territory.
On Tuesday, the USD/JPY bounces off a two-month-old downslope trendline, the previous resistance-turned-support around the 115.00-15 area, at the same time reclaim above November 24, 2021, high at 115.51, a prior supply zone. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.64.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is upward biased, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs) located well below the spot price. Additionally, a daily close above the January 28 daily high at 115.68 would further cement the upward bias, as USD/JPY buyers attempt to challenge the 116.35 daily low for the second time in the year. Further confirmation by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 aiming up has enough room before reaching overbought conditions.
That said, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 116.00. Breach of the latter would expose the YTD high at 116.35, followed by a challenge of a 24-month-old downslope trendline around 117.00. A clear break of that ceiling level would pave the way towards January 2017 swing high at 118.61.
On the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be February 14 daily low at 115.00. A sustained break would expose the 50-DMA at 114.67, followed by the February 2 low at 114.14 and then the 100-DMA at 114.07.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|115.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.87
|Daily SMA50
|114.65
|Daily SMA100
|114.05
|Daily SMA200
|111.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.75
|Previous Daily Low
|115.01
|Previous Weekly High
|116.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.91
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.64
