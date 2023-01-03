Therefore, the USD/JPY first resistance would be the 132.00 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the December 30 daily high of 133.09, followed by the 20-day EMA at 133.76..

On Tuesday, the USD/JPY daily chart portrays the pair as downward biased. However, Tuesday’s price action formed a hammer preceded by a downtrend, suggesting that buyers outpaced sellers, suggesting that the USD/JPY might print a leg-up before continuing its downtrend. The bias would remain intact as long as the USD/JPY stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 133.76. Otherwise, it would pave the way for a test of the 200-day EMA at 134.83, which, once cleared, could send the USD/JPY rallying to the 50-day EMA at 137.04

The USD/JPY climbs sharply after dropping to eight-month low levels, last seen in June 2021 around 129.50, at around 130.90s, as the US Dollar (USD) emerges as the strongest currency in Tuesday trading. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 131.01, above its opening price by 0.25%.

