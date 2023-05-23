USD/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates near YTD peak, seems poised to appreciate further

- USD/JPY remains confined in a range just below a fresh YTD peak touched this Tuesday.
- The fundamental/technical backdrop favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any meaningful slide is likely to get bought into and remain limited near the 200-day SMA.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates its recent strong gains to the 139.00 neighbourhood, or a fresh YTD peak touched this Tuesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session. The pair is currently placed just below mid-138.00s, down less than 0.15% for the day, though any meaningful retracement slide still seems elusive.
A combination of supporting factors pushes the US Dollar (USD) to a fresh two-months, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The overnight hawkish remarks by a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reaffirmed expectations that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, along with hopes that US politicians can come together on a debt ceiling deal, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to benefit the Greenback.
A further rise in the US bond yields, meanwhile, widens the US-Japan rate differential and drives flow away from the Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) undermines the JPY and adds credence to the near-term positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a softer risk tone - amid worries about slowing global economic growth - lends some support to the safe-haven JPY and keeps a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent move beyond the previous YTD peak favour bullish traders. The constructive setup is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and any downtick is likely to get bought into.
Spot prices seem poised to surpass the 139.00 round-figure mark and test the next relevant hurdle near the 139.55-139.60 region. The upward trajectory could get extended further and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 140.00 psychological mark for the first time since November 2022.
On the flip side, the 138.00 round figure is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 137.55-137.50 horizontal resistance breakpoint. Any further decline is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 137.00 mark. The said handle coincides with the 200-day SMA and should act as a strong base for the USD/JPY pair. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for some meaningful near-term corrective decline.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|138.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.79
|Daily SMA50
|133.97
|Daily SMA100
|133.22
|Daily SMA200
|137.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.69
|Previous Daily Low
|137.49
|Previous Weekly High
|138.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.65
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The mixed PMI data from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction but the risk-averse market atmosphere provides a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rebounds from monthly lows, trades above 1.2400
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2400 after having touched its lowest level in a month near 1.2370. The negative opening in Wall Street helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside. The US PMI data showed an ongoing expansion in the private sector.
Gold recovers above $1,970 as US yields retreat
Gold price has gained traction and advanced above $1,970 in the American session, erasing all of its daily losses in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined below 3.75% after mixed PMI data from the US, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium heats up competition among Ethereum-based blockchains Arbitrum and Optimism
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coin projects in the crypto ecosystem, is gearing up to compete with Ethereum layer-2 blockchains. Scaling solution Shibarium’s test network Puppynet surpassed 11 million transactions.
ZM Stock Earnings: Enterprise sales rise 13%, while Online segment declines
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported fiscal first quarter earnings that beat Wall Street analysts’ average by 17%, while revenue came about 3% above the consensus forecast.