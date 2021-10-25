USD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to modest intraday gains around 113.65-70 region

- USD/JPY staged a modest intraday bounce from ascending channel support on Monday.
- The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for the resumption of the prior uptrend.
- A convincing break below the trend-channel support would negate the positive outlook.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some buying on the first day of a new trading week and for now, seems to have stalled its recent corrective pullback from multi-year tops. The pair held on to its modest intraday gains, around the 113.65-70 region through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through.
The dominant risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Bulls further took cues from elevated US Treasury bond yields, which revived the US dollar demand and assisted the pair to defend the lower end of a short-term ascending channel.
The mentioned support coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 109.12-114.70 recent strong move up and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained break below will suggest that the USD/JPY pair has topped out already and pave the way for a deeper corrective pullback in the near term.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have eased from the overbought territory and are still holding comfortably in the bullish territory. This, along with the emergence of dip-buying near the trend-channel support, favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of the prior well-established uptrend.
Hence, a subsequent move beyond the 114.40 intermediate hurdle, towards retesting the recent swing highs near the 114.70 region, remains a distinct possibility. The momentum could get extended towards the 115.00 psychological mark, above which bulls could aim to challenge the trend-channel hurdle, around the 115.30-35 region.
Conversely, a sustained break below the trend-channel support might prompt aggressive technical selling and turn the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to weaken further below the 113.00 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 112.70-65 region (38.2% Fibo. level) before the pair eventually drops to test the 112.00 round figure.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|113.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.65
|Daily SMA50
|110.96
|Daily SMA100
|110.57
|Daily SMA200
|109.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.21
|Previous Daily Low
|113.41
|Previous Weekly High
|114.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.41
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
