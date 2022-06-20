- USD/JPY lacked any firm direction on Monday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses.
- Bulls need to wait for sustained strength beyond the 135.50-60 area before placing fresh bets.
- Break below the 134.00 mark might prompt aggressive selling and expose last week’s swing low.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on Friday's dovish Bank of Japan-inspired strong move up and witnessed subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week. Spot prices seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and now seem to have stabilized in neutral territory, around the 135.00 psychological mark.
The recent sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some US dollar selling and turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with the Fed-BoJ monetary policy divergence, undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to spot prices.
From a technical perspective, the intraday pullback from the vicinity of mid-135.00s constitutes the formation of a bearish double-top on short-term charts. The lack of follow-through selling, however, warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful downside. Moreover, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts are still holding in the bullish territory.
The mixed technical setup makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for the near-term trajectory. A convincing break through the 135.45-135.50 resistance zone would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 136.00 round-figure mark for the first time since 1998.
The subsequent move up has the potential to lift spot prices towards a nearly two-week-old ascending trend-line resistance, currently near mid-136.00s.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around mid-134.00s now seems to protect the immediate downside for the USD/JPY pair ahead of the 134.30-134.20 horizontal support. This is closely followed by the 134.00 round figure, which if broken decisively would validate the double-top bearish pattern and prompt aggressive long-unwinding trade.
The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 133.00 mark and test the next relevant support near the 132.45 region before dropping to the 132.00 handle. The corrective decline could eventually drag spot prices back towards the 131.50-131.30 horizontal resistance breakpoint. The latter should act as a strong near-term base for the major.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|135.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.1
|Daily SMA50
|129.53
|Daily SMA100
|123.67
|Daily SMA200
|118.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.43
|Previous Daily Low
|132.18
|Previous Weekly High
|135.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.5
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 in choppy day
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0550 after having declined toward the 1.0500 area earlier in the day. ECB President Lagarde refrained from sharing any details on the new bond-buying tool and noted they were planning to hike key rates by 25 bps in July.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near mid-1.2200s
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.2200 and was last seen trading slightly above 1.2250. BOE policymaker Mann argued a 50 bps rate hike could help them tame inflation that is fueled by a weakening sterling.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades near $1,840
Gold continues to move up and down in a narrow band near $1,840 on Monday and awaits the next catalyst. The US bond markets are closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, making it even more difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
Crypto markets recover from weekend bloodbath but not for long
Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins to bounce massively.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!