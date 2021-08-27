USD/JPY Price Analysis: 110.20-25 continues to cap ahead of Powell’s speech

- USD/JPY seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
- A sustained move beyond a one-week-old trading range should pave the way for additional gains.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying on the last day of the week and climbed back to the 110.20-25 supply zone during the early North American session, albeit lacked follow-through. The pair held steady in the neutral territory, around the key 110.00 psychological mark and had a rather muted reaction to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a familiar trading band over the past one week or so. The 110.20-25 area marks the top boundary of the mentioned range, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then aim to surpass monthly swing highs, around the 110.80 region and reclaim the 111.00 mark.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts maintained their bullish bias and have been gaining positive traction on the daily chart. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. That said, investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 110.00 mark might continue to find decent support near the 109.75 horizontal level. This is followed by the trading range support, around mid-109.00s. Sustained weakness below will shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and drag the USD/JPY pair below the 109.00 mark, towards monthly swing lows, around the 108.70 region.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|110.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.82
|Daily SMA50
|110.15
|Daily SMA100
|109.66
|Daily SMA200
|107.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.23
|Previous Daily Low
|109.93
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
