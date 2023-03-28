USD/JPY pares intraday losses amid positive risk tone, keeps the red around 131.15-20 area

- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven JPY and helps limit the downside.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's goodish recovery gains. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily low and climb back to the 131.00 mark during the early European session.
The prevalent risk-on environment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. The takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) helps calm market nerves about the contagion risk. Adding to this, regulators reassured that they stand ready to address any liquidity shortfalls and further boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. That said, a combination of factors warrants some caution before placing aggressive bulls bets around the major,
Expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will tweak its bond yield control policy and whittle down its massive stimulus under new Governor Kazuo Ueda could limit losses for the JPY. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness might further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair. The Federal Reserve's signal last week that it might soon pause the rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector leads to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, is seen dragging the Greenback lower for the second successive day and exerting some downward pressure on the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the USD/JPY pair's recent bounce from the 129.65 region, or the lowest level since February 03 touched last week. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, could produce short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|131.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.05
|Daily SMA50
|132.66
|Daily SMA100
|134.3
|Daily SMA200
|137.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.76
|Previous Daily Low
|130.5
|Previous Weekly High
|133
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.64
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.31
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2300 after Bailey speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, paring back gains amid souring risk sentiment on Tuesday. The pair fails to capitalize on encouraging comments from BoE Governor Bailey., as the US Dollar stalls decline amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data eyed.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
Resilience, uncertainty and robust monetary policy
Recent data in the US show a resilient economy despite the significant and fast tightening of monetary policy. In the Eurozone, the services sector is a source of resilience. Frustratingly for central banks, inflation has also been resilient.