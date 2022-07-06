- USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday, though lacked any follow-through selling.
- The USD surged to a fresh 20-year high and extended some support to the pair.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and also helped limit losses.
- Traders keenly await the FOMC meeting minutes before placing directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to capitalize on its modest gains recorded over the past two sessions and witnessed some selling on Wednesday. The pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 135.00 psychological mark.
The recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields resulted in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential. This, along with growing recession fears, offered support to the safe-haven Japanese yen
and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The downtick could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that the US central bank remains focused on getting inflation under control and said the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. This, in turn, lifted bets for more aggressive rate hikes and continued lending support to the US dollar. Hence, investors will look for clues about the Fed's policy tightening path before placing fresh bets.
In the meantime, an extension of the recent strong USD bullish run to a fresh two-decade high should act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair amid signs of stability in the financial markets. Apart from this, a big divergence in the policy stance adopted by the Fed and the Bank of Japan supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. This, in turn, warrants caution for bearish traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|135.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.13
|Daily SMA50
|131.61
|Daily SMA100
|126.12
|Daily SMA200
|120.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.36
|Previous Daily Low
|135.52
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0200 after US data
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined toward 1.0170 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a slightly stronger pace than expected in June. Eyes on FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 following recovery attempt
GBP/USD has retreated to the 1.1900 area following a short-lasting rebound earlier in the session. The dollar continues to outperform its rivals on the back of better-than-expected ISM Services PMI data. Investors await FOMC's June meeting minutes.
Gold touches fresh 2022-low below $1,760
Gold has extended its slide and touched its weakest level since December 2021 below $1,760. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day ahead of FOMC Minutes, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
Why XRP traders should be careful around the current price levels
Ripple price steady as it goes with price action underpinned for now. XRP price sees investors awaiting events unfolding in the bond market on US yields.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!