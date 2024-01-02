USD/JPY holds positive ground above 142.00, eyes on US PMI, FOMC Minutes

- USD/JPY trades in positive territory for two straight days on Wednesday.
- The US final Manufacturing PMI for December came in weaker than expected, easing from 48.2 to 47.9.
- BOJ’s Ueda said that the possibility of the BoJ sustainably achieving the inflation target seems to be gradually rising.
- Investors await the final US ISM Manufacturing PMI report and the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes, due later on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair edges higher above the 142.00 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The rebound of US Dollar (USD) lends some support to the pair. Investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December, due later on Wednesday, which is expected to show an increase to 47.1 from 46.7 in the previous reading. USD/JPY currently trades near 142.10, gaining 0.10% on the day.
The US final Manufacturing PMI for December came in at 47.9 versus 48.2 prior, lower than the expectation. The output fell at the fastest rate for six months as the recent order book decline intensified. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish stance after its December meeting dragged the USD lower across the board. However, the strength in the US economy might limit the greenback’s downside. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted the US economy to grow by 1.5% in 2024, compared to 1.2% for the eurozone and 4.2% for China.
Market players will closely watch the chance that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will likely consider changing its monetary policy. The BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on December 25, 2023, that the possibility of the central bank achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably and stably seems to be gradually rising.
Later on Wednesday, the final US ISM Manufacturing PMI report and the Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes will be released. The Japanese Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI will be due on Thursday. Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI and Consumer Confidence will be due on Friday. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be a closely watched event and could keep a clear direction for the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.1
|Today Daily Change
|1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|141.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.37
|Daily SMA50
|147.17
|Daily SMA100
|147.51
|Daily SMA200
|143.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.04
|Previous Daily Low
|141.04
|Previous Weekly High
|142.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.25
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
