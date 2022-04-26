- USD/JPY is on the back foot amid USD retreat, upbeat Japanese data.
- Improving mood is aiding the recovery in the pair ahead of US data.
- Bull flag is in the making on the daily sticks, with Thursday’s BOJ awaited.
Having failed to find acceptance above 129.00 in the previous week, USD/JPY sellers have regained control, as the downside extends into the second straight day this Tuesday.
The latest decline in the pair could be attributed to the broad-based retreat in the US dollar while Monday’s risk-aversion also kept the safe-haven demand for the yen underpinned.
Over the last hour, however, the market mood is seen improving, adding further to the dollar while helping ease the buying pressure around the yen. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trimming losses to trade at 127.80, still down 0.24% on the day.
The major reached five-day lows of 127.34 in early Asia after the yen received a fresh boost from the Japanese labor market report, which showed that the country’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, while the availability of jobs increased, per the government data.
All eyes now turn towards the US Durable Goods data due for release later on Tuesday while Thursday’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy decision and US Q1 Advance GDP will be the main event risks for the major this week.
Technically, USD/JPY’s daily chart shows that the price is carving out a bull flag formation, in the face of the recent consolidation that followed a vertical rise from March 31.
The BOJ decision could validate the bull flag if the yen slump on a dovish stance reassured by the central bank this Thursday.
A sustained move above 128.70 will confirm the bullish continuation pattern, opening doors towards the 20-year highs of 129.40 once again.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved away from extremely overbought territory, offering some hopes for bulls to re-enter.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
In case of a hawkish pivot from the BOJ or strong verbal intervention, USD/JPY could breach the falling trendline support at 126.70.
Daily closing below the latter will invalidate the bullish formation, prompting bears to resume the correction towards the bullish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 125.35.
USD/JPY: Additional levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.80
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|128.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.23
|Daily SMA50
|120.4
|Daily SMA100
|117.52
|Daily SMA200
|114.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.87
|Previous Daily Low
|127.52
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls stepping in and eye a significant correction
AUD/USD is correcting the heavy losses from the start of this week. Aussie is stalling on the offer and the bulls eye the Fibonacci scale. The price has fallen into a demand area on the daily chart where a phase of accumulation could playout for the days ahead.
USD/JPY rebounds to 128.00 amid improving mood
USD/JPY is on the back foot amid USD retreat, upbeat Japanese data. Improving mood is aiding the recovery in the pair ahead of US data. Bull flag is in the making on the daily sticks, with Thursday’s BOJ awaited.
Gold bulls are moving in, but the force is strong with the bears
Gold Price is rising in Tokyo as the US dollar loses some of its momentum following a sharp advance at the start of the week. The gold price remains, however, near a four-week low that was printed overnight.
Bitcoin price looks like a scalpers market; here are the levels to be aware of
Bitcoin price could go for a countertrend rally. The risky countertrend move could unfold impulsive as wave C of B. Bitcoin price could continue to fake out traders as Smart Money has completed a successful liquidity hunt two Mondays in a row.
What you need to know to trade Twitter ahead of Thursday’s earnings
Twitter is set to announce its first-quarter earnings results on Thursday and some analysts expect the microblogging platform to again incur losses on the back of its increased infrastructure and marketing spending amid tight competition.