USD/JPY flirts with multi-week high, just below the 150 possible intervention level

- USD/JPY regains positive traction on Friday and climbs back closer to a multi-week top.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind.
- The risk-off mood could benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains amid intervention fears.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying on the last day of the week and steadily climbs back closer to the 150.00 psychological mark, or a near three-week high touched on Thursday.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated this Friday that the central bank will aim at stably, sustainably achieving a 2% inflation target, accompanied by wage growth, by patiently maintaining the current easy policy. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor behind the Japanese Yen's (JPY) relative underperformance and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the recent spike in yields was tightening financial conditions, lessening the need for more action by the central bank. Powell, however, noted that monetary policy was not yet too tight and that inflation was still too high, leaving the door open for at least one more rate hike by the year-end. This helps revive the US Dollar (USD) and lends some support to the USD/JPY pair, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Market participants seem convinced that the Fed will maintain the status quo for the second straight time in November. This leads to a modest decline in the US Treasury bond yields and holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Traders, meanwhile, remain worried about a potential intervention by Japan to combat a sustained depreciation in the JPY. Apart from this, the risk-off mood should limit losses for the safe-haven JPY and cap the USD/JPY pair.
In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on Friday, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. That said, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited. Nevertheless, spot prices, at current levels, seem poised to register modest gains for the second straight week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|149.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.27
|Daily SMA50
|147.67
|Daily SMA100
|144.64
|Daily SMA200
|139.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.96
|Previous Daily Low
|149.67
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0600 as risk-off flows dominate
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. The pair is undermined by simmering geopolitical tensions, which boost the safe-haven US Dollar. The downside, however, remains capped on retreating US bond yields.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2100 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is losing further ground, closing in on 1.2100 after the UK Retail Sales data disappointed with -0.9% MoM in September. Escalating Middle East tensions continue to lend support to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
Gold price stands tall near three-month top on geopolitical risks; bulls take a breather amid overbought RSI
Gold price (XAU/USD) advances to a near three-month top on Friday and remains well supported by the global flight to safety, bolstered by concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns.
Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision
Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.