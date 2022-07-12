- A combination of factors prompted some profit-taking around USD/JPY on Tuesday.
- Intervention speculations, along with the risk-off mood offered support to the JPY.
- Retreating US bond yields acted as a headwind for the USD and exerted pressure.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence to limit losses ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some profit-taking on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains to its highest level since September 1998. The retracement slide dragged spot prices closer to mid-136.00s heading into the North American session and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from a two-decade high.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed concerns about the recent sharp decline in the yen and said to take appropriate measures if necessary. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by an extended selloff in the equity markets amid fears about a possible global recession - drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen. This, in turn, prompted bulls to take some profits off the table and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The flight to safety was reinforced by a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which resulted in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential and offered additional support to the JPY. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond slipped further below the 3.0% threshold and failed to assist the US dollar to preserve its modest intraday gains to a fresh two-decade high. This further contributed to the USD/JPY pair's intraday corrective pullback.
The downside, however, seems limited, at least for the time being, amid the divergent monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve. In fact, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Monday that the central bank remains ready to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary. In contrast, the FOMC minutes released last week reaffirmed market bets that the US central bank would retain its aggressive policy tightening cycle to curb soaring inflation.
Policymakers indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the upcoming FOMC meeting in July and emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown. Hence, the market focus would remain on the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. The US CPI report will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help investors determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US on Tuesday. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|137.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.53
|Daily SMA50
|132.14
|Daily SMA100
|126.97
|Daily SMA200
|120.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.75
|Previous Daily Low
|135.99
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0050, erases daily losses
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum ahead of the American session and turned positive on the day above 1.0050. The sharp decline witnessed in US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the greenback despite the risk-averse market environment.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades above 1.1850
GBP/USD has edged higher and reclaimed 1.1850 during the European trading hours following a dip to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1807. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength ahead of Wall Street's opening bell with the US Dollar Index retreating to 108.00.
Gold struggles to register any recovery, hangs near YTD low
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday bounce from a fresh YTD low. An extension of the recent strong USD bullish run acted as a headwind for the XAUUSD.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!