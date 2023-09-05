USD/JPY extends its upside above the 146.70 mark, eyes on US Factory Orders

- USD/JPY trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.
- Japanese Household Spending suffered its largest decline in nearly two and a half years.
- A mixed US employment data and upbeat manufacturing PMI decreases Fed tightening expectations.
- Market players await the US Factory Orders ahead of the US ISM Services PMI, Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The USD/JPY pair extends its upside above the mid-146.00s during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair currently trades near 146.72, gaining 0.16% on the day.
Japanese household expenditure suffered its largest decline in nearly two and a half years. According to the most recent data released on Tuesday, Japanese Household Spending fell 5.0% year on year in July, below the market expectation of a 2.5% drop. This figure indicated the sixth straight month of decline. Earlier, the Japanese Monetary Base data for August revealed a rise of 1.2% YoY compared to the previous reading of a 1.3% drop.
It is worth mentioning that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintains its loose monetary policy while shifting away from yield curve control. BoJ Board member Toyoaki Nakamura said last week that policymakers need more time to move to monetary tightening. However, the monetary policy divergence between the US and Japan may limit the USD/JPY pair's downside for the time being.
Furthermore, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated last week that although sudden fluctuations in currencies are undesirable, there is no visible indication of intervention in the market to shore up the weak yen. However, the policymaker will closely watch the currency move.
Following last week's mixed economic data results, market participants place bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) taking a less aggressive posture. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the possibility of keeping interest rates at the September meeting remains at 93%, while the odds of hiking rates at the November meeting are about 38%.
About US data last week, August's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in at 187K, better than market expectations of 170K and the previous reading of 157K. Nevertheless, the Unemployment Rate fell substantially to 3.8%, compared to the market consensus and the previous rate of 3.5%. The US Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 versus 46.4 previously and exceeded expectations of 47.0. The upside of the Greenback seems limited as Wall Street is closed today in observance of Labor Day.
Market players will keep an eye on the US Factory Orders due later in the day. The attention will shift to the US ISM Services PMI on Wednesday. On Friday, the Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 will be released. The quarterly growth number is expected to grow by 1.3%. Traders will find the trading opportunity around the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|146.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.58
|Daily SMA50
|143.29
|Daily SMA100
|140.64
|Daily SMA200
|136.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.5
|Previous Daily Low
|146.02
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
