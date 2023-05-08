USD/JPY eases from three-day high amid weaker USD, up a little around 135.00 mark

- USD/JPY gains positive traction for the second straight day, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
- A combination of factors undermines the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
- Dovish Fed expectations weigh on the USD and keep a lid on any further appreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair builds on Friday's positive move and gains some follow-through traction on the first day of a new week, albeit lacks follow-through buying. Spot prices retreat a few pips from a three-day top and trade around the 135.00 psychological mark during the early part of the European session.
The minutes of the last Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy meeting held on March 9-10 showed that members supported the continuation of policy easing in order to achieve steady inflation. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Some BoJ policymakers, meanwhile, saw positive signs towards achieving the price target and said that the central bank must be vigilant to the risk of inflation accelerating more than expected. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the major, at least for the time being.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near the monthly low amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is approaching the end of its rate-hiking cycles. Moreover, the markets have been pricing in the possibility that the Fed will cut interest rates during the second half of this year amid signs that the economy is slowing. This, along with concerns about the US banking sector and the debt ceiling, drags the US Treasury bond yields lower and weighs on the buck, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair and warrants caution for bulls.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. The focus, however, will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing the Fed's future interest rate decisions, which should help drive the USD demand in the near term and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|134.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.41
|Daily SMA50
|133.88
|Daily SMA100
|132.84
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.12
|Previous Daily Low
|133.88
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
