USD/JPY drops to sub-133.00 levels on softer US CPI, lacks follow-through

- USD/JPY retreats sharply from a four-week high touched earlier this Wednesday.
- The softer US CPI-inspired broad-based USD weakness is seen exerting pressure.
- The risk-on mood, the BoJ’s dovish outlook undermines the JPY and lend support.
The USD/JPY pair comes under heavy selling pressure during the early North American session and retreats further from a four-week high touched this Wednesday. The pair drops to a fresh daily low in reaction to softer US consumer inflation figures and is currently trading around the 133.00 mark, down nearly 0.50% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) weakens across the board and dives closer to a two-month low touched last week following the release of the crucial US CPI report, which, in turn, is seen exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline CPI rose by 0.1% in March as compared to the 0.4% recorded in the previous month and the 0.3% anticipated.
Furthermore, the yearly rate decelerated from 6% in February to 5.0% during the reported month and largely overshadowed the mostly inline core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices. Nevertheless, the data reinforce market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, which triggers a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields and weighs on the buck.
That said, a combination of factors might undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY) and limit losses for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. The prospects for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause boost investors' confidence, which is evident from a sharp spike in the US equity futures. Apart from this, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish near-term outlook should act as a headwind for the JPY.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session. The Fed minutes will provide insight into how policymakers evaluated the need for higher rates despite the turmoil in the banking sector. This should help investors to determine the near-term trajectory for the Greenback.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/JPY pair’s one-week-old uptrend has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|133.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.17
|Daily SMA50
|133.26
|Daily SMA100
|133.32
|Daily SMA200
|137.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.81
|Previous Daily Low
|132.97
|Previous Weekly High
|133.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.63
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
