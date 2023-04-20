USD/JPY consolidates its recent gains to multi-week high, flat-lines above mid-134.00s

- USD/JPY oscillates in a narrow trading band near a multi-week high touched on Wednesday.
- The risk-off impulse benefits the safe-haven JPY and acts as a headwind amid a softer USD.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes help limit losses for the USD and lend some support to the pair.
The USD/JPY pair lacks any firm intraday directional bias on Thursday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 134.65 region, just below a five-week high touched on Wednesday and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade boosts demand for traditional safe-haven assets and benefits the Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, led by the ongoing pullback in the US Treasury bond yields from a nearly one-month high touched on Thursday, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, an intraday decline in the US bond yields narrows the US-Japan rate differential and lends additional support to the JPY.
That said, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should help limit the downside for the US bond yields and favours the USD bulls. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed will continue raising interest rates and have fully priced in a 25 basis point (bps) lift-off in May. Moreover, the Fed funds futures indicate a small chance of another rate hike at the June FOMC meeting in the wake of the recent hawkish comments by Fed officials.
In contrast, the new Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated earlier this week that there is no immediate need to review the 2013 joint statement with the government and that the central bank will maintain current monetary easing. The dovish BoJ stance might further hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the JPY. The Fed-BoJ policy divergence suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair remains to the upside.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claim, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|134.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.59
|Daily SMA50
|133.63
|Daily SMA100
|133.02
|Daily SMA200
|137.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.14
|Previous Daily Low
|133.95
|Previous Weekly High
|134.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.83
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
