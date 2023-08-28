USD/JPY consolidates around mid-146.00s, bulls have the upper hand near YTD peak

- USD/JPY holds steady just below its highest level since November 2022 touched on Friday.
- The divergence Fed-BoJ policy outlook continues to lend some support and favours bulls.
- Intervention fears turn out to be the only factor acting as a headwind and capping the upside.
The USD/JPY pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band around mid-146.00s through the Asian session, just below its highest level since November 2022 touched on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) consolidates its recent strong gains to a nearly three-month high and remains supported by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In a keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell said that the US central bank may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation and added that policymakers would proceed carefully as they decide whether to tighten further or to hold the policy rate constant. The comments cemented market expectations for one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year and remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, underpinning the Greenback.
In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the underlying inflation in Japan remains a bit below the 2% target and the central bank will stick to current ultra-easy monetary policy settings. Ueda added that inflation is expected to decline from here. This comes after data released on Friday showed that consumer prices in Tokyo – Japan's capital city – grew at a slower-than-expected pace in August and ensured that the BoJ may keep the status quo until next summer. The divergence Fed-BoJ policy outlook turns out to be another factor lending support to the USD/JPY pair, though intervention fears hold back bullish traders from placing fresh bets and capping the upside, at least for now.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned. Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. This, in turn, might provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair ahead of this week's important US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the closely-watched monthly employment details – popularly known as the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|146.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.53
|Daily SMA50
|142.86
|Daily SMA100
|139.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.64
|Previous Daily Low
|145.72
|Previous Weekly High
|146.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.54
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 after Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery momentum toward 0.6450 after the Australian Retail Sales data beat estimates with 0.5% MoM in July. Traders cheer the improving market mood despite renewed US-Sino tensions amid China's stimulus optimism.
EUR/USD stays bid near 1.0800 as US Dollar retreat on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0800, attempting a rebound from the lowest level in 13 weeks early Monday. The pair justifies the return of risk flows while digesting the hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde at the Jackson Hole Symposium last Friday.
Gold treads water around $1,920 after mixed statements at Jackson Hole
Gold price trades near $1,915 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday, extending the previous week's gains. The recent pullback in United States (US) Treasury yields has contributed to the rebound in the price of yellow metal.
Solana total value locked and transactions recover, likely to catalyze SOL price recovery
Solana, one of Ethereum network’s competitors, witnessed a 50% increase in the total volume of assets locked (TVL) on its blockchain. Solana’s TVL climbed from 205.11 million to 309.32 million since the beginning of 2023.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up. The August jobs report and PCE inflation readings will be closely watched amid signs the US economy is starting to lose steam fast.