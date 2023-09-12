USD/JPY clings to modest gains amid fresh USD buying, remains below 147.00 mark

- USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Intervention fears, a softer risk tone underpin the JPY and cap gains for the pair.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should act as a tailwind ahead of the key US CPI.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's late rebound from sub-146.00 levels, or over a one-week low and gains some positive traction on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the momentum and retreat a few pips from the 147.00 neighbourhood, or the daily peak. The pair currently trades around the 146.65-146.70 region, up less than 0.10% for the day.
The immediate market reaction to Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish comments fades rather quickly as market participants seem convinced that the Japanese central bank will maintain the status quo until next summer. In an interview with Yomiuri newspaper published on Saturday, Ueda said that ending negative interest rates is among the options available if the BoJ becomes confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably. That said, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Upper House secretary-general, Hiroshige Seko signalled his preference for an ultra-loose monetary policy. Seko added that the BoJ Gov Ueda had said that exit from the easy policy would be after achieving the 2% inflation target.
This eases market fears about an imminent shift in the BoJ's dovish policy stance, which, along with the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and revive the USD demand. The US central bank is expected to pause its rate-hiking cycle in September, though the markets are pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off in 2023. The bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy. Moreover, the fact that inflation is not cooling fast enough should allow the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the crucial US CPI report, due for release on Wednesday and will provide fresh cues about the Fed's future rate hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, the prevalent cautious market mood is seen lending some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene to halt any further weakness in the domestic currency act as a headwind for the major. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, however, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|146.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.32
|Daily SMA50
|143.59
|Daily SMA100
|141.3
|Daily SMA200
|137.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.84
|Previous Daily Low
|145.9
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold lacks firm direction as traders await US CPI on Wednesday
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day and holds above the 200-day SMA. Subdued US Dollar price action and looming recession risks offer some support to the XAU/USD. The upside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB policy meeting.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the tone
The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI, retail sales and the usual jobless claims.