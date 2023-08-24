USD/JPY climbs further beyond 145.00 mark, fresh daily peak amid positive risk tone

- USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Thursday, though lacks any follow-through.
- Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven JPY and act as a headwind.
- The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path also contributed to capping the upside.
The USD/JPY pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and snaps a two-day losing streak to a one-and-half-week low, around mid-144.00s touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade just above the 145.00 psychological mark, up nearly 0.25% for the day, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains.
A generally positive tone around the Asian equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Hopes for more stimulus measures from China, along with signs of easing US-China trade tensions, boost investors' confidence. It is worth recalling the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced earlier this week that it is removing 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List. China welcomed the move and said that it was conducive to normal trade between the two nations.
Apart from this, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and other major central banks contributes to the bid tone surrounding the major. In fact, the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative interest rates. Moreover, policymakers have emphasised that a sustainable pay hike is a prerequisite to consider dismantling the massive monetary stimulus. That said, looming recession risks lend some support to the JPY and keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, warranting caution for bullish traders.
Against the backdrop of the worsening economic conditions in China, a host of manufacturing surveys on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the health of economies across the world and fueled concerns about a deeper global economic downturn. Adding to this, the flash US PMI prints showed that business activity approached the stagnation point in August. This, in turn, forced investors to trim their bets for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which keeps the US Dollar (USD) below a more than two-month high touched on Wednesday and caps the USD/JPY pair.
Investors, however, remain uncertain about the timing when the Fed will pause its rate-hiking cycle or start cutting rates. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the crucial Jackson Hole Symposium, where comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely scrutinized for cues about the future rate-hike path. This will influence the USD price dynamics and determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, traders will take cues from the US macro data - Weekly Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders - for some impetus later this Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|144.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.95
|Daily SMA50
|142.66
|Daily SMA100
|139.6
|Daily SMA200
|136.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.89
|Previous Daily Low
|144.54
|Previous Weekly High
|146.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.65
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
