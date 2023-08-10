USD/JPY climbs closer to monthly peak, 144.00 mark back in sight as traders await US CPI

- USD/JPY trades with a positive bias for the fourth successive day on Thursday.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook continues to lend support to the major.
- Bulls, however, seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair climbs back closer to the monthly peak during the Asian session on Thursday and currently trades around the 143.80 region, up for the fourth successive day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to be undermined by the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the BoJ, in its Summary of Opinions for the July 28 meeting, said it still has a significantly long way to go before revising its stance on the negative interest rate policy. This marks a big divergence in comparison to a relatively more hawkish stance adopted by other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed), which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, lends support to the major.
In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of an extremely resilient economy. The expectations were reaffirmed by the latest US jobs report last Friday, which indicated the continued tightness in the labour market and raised the odds of a soft economic landing. This, in turn, keeps the door for one more 25 bps lift-off in September or November wide open and allows the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady above the 4.0% threshold. Elevated US bond yields lend support to the buck and the USD/JPY pair.
The USD bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report will influence expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, should drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, a generally weaker risk tone could benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status and keep a lid on any meaningful upside or spot prices, warranting some caution before positioning for further intraday gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|143.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.1
|Daily SMA50
|141.48
|Daily SMA100
|138.23
|Daily SMA200
|136.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.75
|Previous Daily Low
|143
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
