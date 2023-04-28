USD/JPY builds on BoJ-inspired rally, jumps to its highest level since March 10

- USD/JPY catches aggressive bids after the BoJ left its monetary policy settings unchanged.
- BoJ Governor Ueda’s dovish remarks aggravate the bearish pressure surrounding the JPY.
- Bets for another 25 bps Fed lift-off in May boost the USD and also contribute to the rally.
The USD/JPY pair rallies over 250 pips from the daily low and jumps to its highest level since March 10, around the 135.85 area during the early part of the European session on Friday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) slumps across the board after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision, which, along with resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand, prompts aggressive short-covering around the USD/JPY pair. As was widely expected, the Japanese central bank left its ultra-loose policy settings unchanged and also made no tweaks to its yield curve control (YCC) by a unanimous vote.
The JPY selling picks up pace in reaction to the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's dovish remarks, noting that it will be appropriate to continue monetary easing to achieve the 2% inflation target. Speaking at the post-meeting press conference, Udea added that the risk from tightening too hastily is larger than monetary policy falling behind the curve and that Japan's inflation is likely to slow below 2% in the latter half of the year.
The USD, on the other hand, climbs to a fresh weekly high and continues to draw support from firming expectations for a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in May. The bets were reaffirmed by Thursday's US macroeconomic releases, which indicated persistent price pressures and that the US job market remains healthy despite an economic slowdown. This is seen as another factor pushing the USD/JPY pair.
Apart from this, the strong intraday rally could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 135.00 psychological mark, which coincided with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the March downfall. This might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move, though bulls might wait for the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - later this Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.69
|Today Daily Change
|1.74
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30
|Today daily open
|133.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.32
|Daily SMA50
|133.79
|Daily SMA100
|132.89
|Daily SMA200
|136.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.2
|Previous Daily Low
|133.21
|Previous Weekly High
|135.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.55
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.34
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.