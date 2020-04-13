USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback holds above 0.9600 vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF holds above the 0.9600 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9700 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below the 100/200 SMAs on the daily chart as the quote is consolidating the last bull leg to the 0.9800 figure. The market is also testing the 50 SMA. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is trading above the 0.9600 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart suggesting an upward bias in the medium term. Buyers, however, would need to break above the 0.9700 figure on a daily basis to target the 0.9800 level. Support is expected near 0.9600, 0.9550 and 0.9500 levels. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9678
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.9659
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9697
Daily SMA50 0.9676
Daily SMA100 0.9728
Daily SMA200 0.9806
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9678
Previous Daily Low 0.9641
Previous Weekly High 0.9798
Previous Weekly Low 0.9641
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9655
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9664
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9641
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9622
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9604
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9678
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9697
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9715

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

