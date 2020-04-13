USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback holds above 0.9600 vs. Swiss franc

USD/CHF holds above the 0.9600 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9700 resistance.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading below the 100/200 SMAs on the daily chart as the quote is consolidating the last bull leg to the 0.9800 figure. The market is also testing the 50 SMA.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Dollar/Swiss is trading above the 0.9600 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart suggesting an upward bias in the medium term. Buyers, however, would need to break above the 0.9700 figure on a daily basis to target the 0.9800 level. Support is expected near 0.9600, 0.9550 and 0.9500 levels.

Additional key levels