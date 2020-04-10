USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback corrects to mid-0.9600s vs. Swiss franc

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF dips below the 0.9700 level but holds above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9700 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart as the spot is consolidating the last bullish up to the 0.9800 figure. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is trading above the 0.9600 figure and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls would need to reclaim the 0.9700 figure to target the 0.9800 level. Support is expected near 0.9600, 0.9550 and 0.9500 levels. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9646
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 0.9661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.969
Daily SMA50 0.9675
Daily SMA100 0.9731
Daily SMA200 0.9807
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9734
Previous Daily Low 0.9648
Previous Weekly High 0.9796
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9701
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9628
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9595
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9543
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9714
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9767
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.98

 

 

