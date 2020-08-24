USD/CAD stages decisive rebound, climbs above 1.3200

- USD/CAD reversed its direction after slumping to fresh multi-month lows.
- US Dollar Index pared early gains to turn flat above 93.00.
- WTI pulled away from daily tops but continue to trade in the positive territory.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level since January at 1.3132 on Monday but staged a decisive rebound during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.3203.
USD gathers strength following a soft start to the week
Earlier in the day, the selling pressure surrounding the greenback helped USD/CAD gain traction. The US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week on a weak note and fell to a daily low of 92.84 during the European session. In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the USD to find demand.
However, the DXY pared its early losses and and turned flat on the day above 93.00. Although the reason behind the USD strength was unlclear, the fact that Wall Street's main indexes retreated from their opening levels suggests that the risk mood could be softening. At the moment, the index is posting small losses at 93.10.
Meanwhile, after advancing to a daily high of $42.86, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) erased a large portion of its gains and made it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to stay resilient against the USD.
On Tuesday, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and New Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. Later in the day, Bank of Canada (BoC) Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri is scheduled to deliver a speech.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3204
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3296
|Daily SMA50
|1.3455
|Daily SMA100
|1.3677
|Daily SMA200
|1.3531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3265
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.