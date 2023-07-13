USD/CAD remains under pressure below 1.3200 after US CPI, BoC

  • USD/CAD remains on the defensive near the 1.3180 mark after the softer US inflation data. 
  • The Bank of Canada (BoC) raised the rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.0%, as expected.
  • The US inflation data supported the view about the last Fed hike at the July policy meeting.

The USD/CAD pair extended the downside after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Bank of Canada (BoC) policy decision on Wednesday. The pair remains under pressure and currently trades near 1.3180 in the early Asian session. 

Following the July policy meeting on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5%, as the market expected. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem commented on the policy outlook that higher interest rates are necessary in order to slow demand growth in the economy and alleviate price pressures. He added that the BoC is likely to hike additional rates. 

The BoC's decision to raise rates comes after the release of US inflation data for June. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics publication showed that CPI declined to 3% YoY from the 3.1% prior. Meanwhile, the core CPI fell to 4.8% YoY from 5.3% versus the market consensus of 5%. The US Dollar faced some follow-through selling after the data and sharply declined to near 101.50, the lowest since April 2022. The inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates following an additional 25 bps raise at the July 25-26 policy meeting.

Moving on, market participants will focus on the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for June and Unemployment Claims due later during the early North American session this Thursday. Investors will look for a fresh impetus and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. 

USD/CAD Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3187
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3188
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3228
Daily SMA50 1.337
Daily SMA100 1.348
Daily SMA200 1.3498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3234
Previous Daily Low 1.3144
Previous Weekly High 1.3387
Previous Weekly Low 1.3203
Previous Monthly High 1.3585
Previous Monthly Low 1.3117
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3143
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3053
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

