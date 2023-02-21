USD/CAD: Pushes through 1.3500, testing a 4-month-old resistance trendline ahead of 1.3600

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • USD/CAD reclaims 1.3500, distancing from the daily EMAs, as the uptrend accelerates.
  • The major is testing a downslope trendline, which, if broken, the USD/CAD can rally to 1.3700.

The USD/CAD advanced in the North American session, though it retraced from 7-week highs at 1.3549, it retreated late in the session. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3537 and is gaining 0.65%.

After bottoming around 1.3262, the USD/CAD pair is gaining traction, and it’s approaching a four-month-old downslope resistance area at around 1.3560-75. Albeit, the major cleared significant hurdles on its way north, namely the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), consolidated within a 200-pip range. Nonetheless, the USD/CAD reclaiming the 1.3500 figure exacerbated the rally to multi-week highs.

For an uptrend resumption, the USD/CAD needs to break a downslope resistance trendline at around 1.3560-75. Once broken, the USD/CAD might test the 1.3600 psychological level. A breach of the latter, the USD/CAD will rally toward the January 3 daily high at 1.3685, followed by 1.3700.

As an alternate scenario, the USD/CAD first support would be 1.3500. Once cleared, the path toward the 50-day EMA at 1.3436 would be clear. The following demand area to be tested by the USD/CAD would be the confluence of the 20 and 100-day EMAs, at 1.3418 and  1.3413, respectively.

USD/CAD Daily chart

USD/CAD Key technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3537
Today Daily Change 0.0084
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1.3453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3382
Daily SMA50 1.3466
Daily SMA100 1.3516
Daily SMA200 1.3249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3495
Previous Daily Low 1.3441
Previous Weekly High 1.3538
Previous Weekly Low 1.3274
Previous Monthly High 1.3685
Previous Monthly Low 1.33
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3462
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3474
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3431
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.341
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3378
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3516
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3538

 

 

