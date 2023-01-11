The USD/CAD downward bias in the near term is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in bearish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays steady downward volatility , meaning that sellers remain in charge.

To extend its downtrend, the USD/CAD needs to break below 1.3357 to extend its losses to the November 24 daily low of 1.3316, ahead of the 1.3300 mark. Once hurdled, the USD/CAD would be poised to test the 200-day EMA at 1.3238.

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CAD is still neutral-biased, though slightly skewed to the downside. Once USD/CAD’s price action broke below a five-month-old upslope support trendline drawn from August 2022 lows on January 6, the USD/CAD resumed its downtrend, which stalled around the current week’s low of 1.3357.

USD/CAD reverses its uptrend and drops below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3427, set to finish Wednesday’s session with losses of almost 0.01%. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3423 after hitting a daily high of 1.3445.

