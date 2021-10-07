USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers meet critical support near 1.2550

USD/CAD pauses downside movement following the previous day’s move on Friday.

Bulls remain hopeful near 1.2550 a crucial support level.

Momentum oscillator trades below midline signifies underlying bearish sentiment.

USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Friday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2551, up 0.02% for the day.

USD/CAD daily chart

On the daily chart, after testing the high of 1.2896 on September 20, the USD/CAD pair came under selling pressure. The pair took shelter near the 1.2550 and the 1.2540 region for the past three-session, thus making it a crucial level to trade. If the price sustains the intraday low, it could move back to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2629 as the first upside target. Next, USD/CAD bulls would attempt to test the 1.2685 horizontal resistance level.

Furthermore, a successful daily closing above the key 1.2700 level could push USD/CAD in the vicinity of September 30 high near the 1.2765 area.

Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator slips below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would trigger a fresh round of selling for the pair seeking the first downside target at the 1.2500 horizontal support level. Further, if the price drops below 1.2500 in that case, the USD/CAD bears would seek the low made on August, 2 at 1.2453.

Next, the possibility for the 1.2425 horizontal support level for the spot could not be ruled out.

USD/CAD additional levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2551 Today Daily Change -0.0040 Today Daily Change % -0.32 Today daily open 1.2591 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2683 Daily SMA50 1.2626 Daily SMA100 1.2474 Daily SMA200 1.2516 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2648 Previous Daily Low 1.2571 Previous Weekly High 1.2775 Previous Weekly Low 1.2594 Previous Monthly High 1.2896 Previous Monthly Low 1.2494 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2619 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2558 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2526 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.248 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2636 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2681 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2713



