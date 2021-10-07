USD/CAD Price Analysis: Buyers meet critical support near 1.2550

- USD/CAD pauses downside movement following the previous day’s move on Friday.
- Bulls remain hopeful near 1.2550 a crucial support level.
- Momentum oscillator trades below midline signifies underlying bearish sentiment.
USD/CAD trades with a cautious tone on Friday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2551, up 0.02% for the day.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, after testing the high of 1.2896 on September 20, the USD/CAD pair came under selling pressure. The pair took shelter near the 1.2550 and the 1.2540 region for the past three-session, thus making it a crucial level to trade. If the price sustains the intraday low, it could move back to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2629 as the first upside target. Next, USD/CAD bulls would attempt to test the 1.2685 horizontal resistance level.
Furthermore, a successful daily closing above the key 1.2700 level could push USD/CAD in the vicinity of September 30 high near the 1.2765 area.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator slips below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would trigger a fresh round of selling for the pair seeking the first downside target at the 1.2500 horizontal support level. Further, if the price drops below 1.2500 in that case, the USD/CAD bears would seek the low made on August, 2 at 1.2453.
Next, the possibility for the 1.2425 horizontal support level for the spot could not be ruled out.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2551
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2683
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2474
|Daily SMA200
|1.2516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2571
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.