USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off multi-month lows around 1.2350

- USD/CAD trades cautiously on Tuesday in the early Asian session.
- Bulls remain hopeful to catch a bid around 1.2400 for more gains.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone, warns caution against aggressive bids.
USD/CAD remains muted on Tuesday in the early Asian trading hours. The pair trades in a very narrow price band of 1.2340 and 1.2400 for the past two sessions with no meaningful traction. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2380, up 0.01% for the day.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, after testing the high of 1.2896 on September 20, the USD/CAD pair came under selling pressure. The pair then took solace at 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2616 and moved back to the high made on September 29, at 1.2774. Once again a break of the mentioned SMA resulted in a downside movement for the pair toward the multi-month support near 1.2330.
If the price sustains the intraday high it could easily test the 1.2450 horizontal resistance level followed by the psychological 1.2500 mark. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would trigger a fresh round of buying opportunities for the pair. USD/CAD bulls would look out for October 8 high at 1.2562.
Alternatively, a break of multi-month support will bring more pain to the pair with the first downside target at a low of July 6 at 1.2303 followed by the 1.2270 horizontal support level. Next, the market participant will test the low made on June 16 at 1.2157.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2602
|Daily SMA50
|1.2618
|Daily SMA100
|1.25
|Daily SMA200
|1.2507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2397
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2498
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2374
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2455
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 amid risk-on market sentiment
The EUR/USD advances during the New York session, up 0.07%. During the session, market sentiment conditions improved despite a weaker than expected third-quarter GDP print out of China, rising inflationary pressures, and central bank tightening monetary conditions expectations.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 supported by BoE rate hike bets
GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot and declined toward 1.3700 before staging a rebound. Ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report, money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in November.
Gold steady around $1,760, as US T-bond yields cling to 1.60%
As the Asian session kicks in, Gold is losing 0.09%, trading at $1,763.42 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the greenback, which finished in the green in the New York session, reversed its previous path, slides 0.03%, is trading at 93.957.
Shiba Inu warns of lower prices as SHIB might test $0.000022
Shiba Inu price continues to consolidate after making massive gains. A false breakout above an ascending triangle could trigger a deeper corrective move. Strong support exists if a deeper pullback does occur.
Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?
Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.