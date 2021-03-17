USD/CAD clings to daily gains around 1.2470 as investors ignore Canada CPI data

- USD/CAD continues to trade in positive territory in early American session.
- Annual CPI in Canada came in lower than expected for February.
- US Dollar Index stays below 92.00 ahead of FOMC.
After trading in a tight range near 1.2450 during the first half of the day, the USD/CAD pair edged modestly higher in the early American session and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 1.2470.
Soft Canadian inflation data fails to trigger a reaction
The data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index ticked up to 1.1% on a yearly basis in February but fell short of analysts' estimate of 1.3%. Additionally, the Bank of Canada's (BoC) Core Consumer Price Index declined to 1.2% from 1.6% in January, compared to the market expectation of 1.4%.
Nevertheless, the soft inflation figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the CAD's performance against its rivals as investors remain on the sidelines before the FOMC publishes its Monetary Policy Statement and Economic Projections.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains around 91.90 with the US 10-year Treasury bond yield rising more than 2% on a daily basis.
Investors will pay close attention to the FOMC policymakers' long-term interest rate expectations. If the dot-plot points to an earlier-than-expected tightening in policy, the greenback could continue to outperform its rivals. However, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell could downplay concerns over heightened inflation expectations and limit the DXY's upside during the press conference.
Federal Reserve Preview: Forecast from 19 major banks.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2465
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2452
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2608
|Daily SMA50
|1.268
|Daily SMA100
|1.2813
|Daily SMA200
|1.3075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2501
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.